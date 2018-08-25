Disruptions at Mama Zondeni Sobukwe's funeral condemned
Deputy President David Mabuza was meant to deliver the eulogy at the funeral but was disrupted by members of the PAC, the party founded by Sobukwe's late husband, Robert Sobukwe.
JOHANNESBURG - The chaotic scenes which have played out during the funeral of late anti-apartheid icon, Zondeni Sobukwe, have been widely condemned.
Sobukwe died last week at her home after a long illness. Her funeral, which was proclaimed a special official funeral, is taking place in Graaf-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.
Struggle stalwart, Mama Zondeni Veronica Sobukwe funeral service is underway in Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape #SobukweFuneral pic.twitter.com/bR2dR25Gd0— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 25, 2018
Deputy President David Mabuza was meant to deliver the eulogy at the funeral but was disrupted by members of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), the party founded by Sobukwe's late husband, Robert Sobukwe.
Mabuza was whisked away by security officials.
Members were also unhappy about the South African flag being draped on Mama Sobukwe's casket and demanded it be removed and replaced by the PAC flag. They were also not happy with Defense Minister Nosivie Mapisa-Nqakula being the funeral's MC. She too had to eventually leave.
#SOBUKWEFUNERAL PAC members not recognising the National Anthem at the official funeral of Mama Zondeni Sobukwe in Graaff-Reniet in the EC. pic.twitter.com/rnR3jJoner— Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) August 25, 2018
Later, the service continued with her grandchild, Otua, delivering the obituary.
The funeral has been reclassified as no longer a special official category two funeral due to the disruptions.
Members of the public and politicians have condemned the disruptions.
State official funerals should never ever mean that the ANC should hijack funerals struggle icons from other political parties. The PAC should be allowed to burry #MamaSobukwe in a way the PAC seems fit. The ANC must not abuse the process.— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) August 25, 2018
Mama Zondeni #SobukweFuneral has been turned into a blatant political spectacle of a battle for struggle credentials and legitimacy. Some did not even care that she had no ID for years when she was alive, nor that she was sick in an inadequate public hospital with no medication pic.twitter.com/GHEvOw7BYz— Sphelele (@SpheDludla) August 25, 2018
#SOBUKWEFUNERAL All the drama that unfolded today at what was supposed to be a dignified event was really not necessary. Mama Zondeni Sobukwe deserved better! 💔💔— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) August 25, 2018
People must be able to differentiate between the ANC & the State. DD Mabuza & Mama Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula are there in their capacity as State officials. #Sobukwefuneral— Sinothando Yena ♻ (@SinothandoYena) August 25, 2018
If Mama Sobukwe's death & funeral couldn't unify rival PAC factions, nothing ever will. #SobukweFuneral #MamaSobukweFuneral— Hloni Nyetanyane (@HloniNyetanyane) August 25, 2018
#SOBUKWEFUNERAL the #PAC is so bitter, there is a long way to go for this movement— Loyiso (@loyal_da_lox) August 25, 2018
Lack of Discipline killed PAC. #SOBUKWEFUNERAL— I’m Mmapula (@Mmaps_ThePro) August 25, 2018
This is one dramatic funeral service i have ever seen. No wonder i hate politics can't they see they are disrespecting the deceased and the entire family am highly dissapointed.#SOBUKWEFUNERAL— Dineo Lidia Phetlisa (@matlotli_Dineo) August 25, 2018
