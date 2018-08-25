Disruptions at Mama Zondeni Sobukwe's funeral condemned

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 8°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Disruptions at Mama Zondeni Sobukwe's funeral condemned

Deputy President David Mabuza was meant to deliver the eulogy at the funeral but was disrupted by members of the PAC, the party founded by Sobukwe's late husband, Robert Sobukwe.

Zondeni Sobukwe's funeral. Picture: SA Government.
Zondeni Sobukwe's funeral. Picture: SA Government.
Natalie Malgas one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The chaotic scenes which have played out during the funeral of late anti-apartheid icon, Zondeni Sobukwe, have been widely condemned.

Sobukwe died last week at her home after a long illness. Her funeral, which was proclaimed a special official funeral, is taking place in Graaf-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

Deputy President David Mabuza was meant to deliver the eulogy at the funeral but was disrupted by members of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC), the party founded by Sobukwe's late husband, Robert Sobukwe.

Mabuza was whisked away by security officials.

Members were also unhappy about the South African flag being draped on Mama Sobukwe's casket and demanded it be removed and replaced by the PAC flag. They were also not happy with Defense Minister Nosivie Mapisa-Nqakula being the funeral's MC. She too had to eventually leave.

Later, the service continued with her grandchild, Otua, delivering the obituary.

The funeral has been reclassified as no longer a special official category two funeral due to the disruptions.

Members of the public and politicians have condemned the disruptions.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA