DA welcomes Ipid probe after TUT student shot dead

The student was shot dead during student protests after disputed student repetitive council results.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate into the death of a Tshwane University of Technology student allegedly by police.

The DA has condemned the force used by police, calling it disproportionate and unnecessary.

The DA’s Natasha Mazzone says: “We call on student leaders and varsity management to work on ending violence

and preventing further loss of life. We need to ensure that there’s a proper investigation and those responsible for the cutting short the loss of life of a student are held accountable. We will be laying criminal charges at the Soshanguve SAPS.”

Students say that they’re scared of being victimised and they’ve accused campus security of failing to protect them.

This shooting happened outside the same campus were Fees Must Fall leader Benjamin Phetlha was knocked down and killed by a car in 2016.

ARRESTS

TUT students at the Soshanguve campus are demanding the arrest of a police officer who allegedly shot and killed the student. Students say police had no business entering the campus with live rounds, especially while attending to student protests.

A scuffle broke out between the students and officials of a company commissioned to run SRC elections when the police were called in. The student was fatally shot.

TUT has announced that it will conduct a full investigation. The institution has also sent its condolences to the family of Katlego Monareng.

