DA protests TUT student's killing allegedly at hands of police

The DA's Natasha Mazzone, who was part of the picket today, says police should invest in crowd control training to avoid such incidents from occurring again.

DA Youth protest the killing of a TUT student. Picture: @DAYouth/Twitter.
DA Youth protest the killing of a TUT student. Picture: @DAYouth/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and its student organisation DASO have picketed outside the Soshanguve police station today, just days after a Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student was shot and killed, allegedly by the police, on Thursday.

The student sustained a gunshot wound to head.

Frustrated students then led violent protests at the Soshanguve campuses yesterday and left some property damaged.

Students also marched on the station demanding that the police officer who allegedly used live ammunition on students be arrested.

The police have assured that its watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) was probing the matter.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone, who was part of the picket today, says police should invest in crowd control training to avoid such incidents from occurring again.

