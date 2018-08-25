Cops confirm 3 dead, 1 arrested after Mpumalanga shoot-out
It’s understood the group tried to break into a business in Mhluzi, near Middelburg on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mpumalanga have confirmed that three people have been killed and one arrested following a shoot-out with police.
It’s understood the group tried to break into a business in Mhluzi, near Middelburg, on Friday.
They had already blown one of the safes before they were caught.
Police are now searching for three other suspects who managed to flee from the scene.
The police's Brenda Muridili said: “Police recovered two rifles, one pistol and two vehicles which are suspected to be stolen. Police are following all possible leads to arrest the remaining suspects.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
