City of Joburg returns 28 hijacked buildings to owners

JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says he is pleased that another hijacked building in the city has been handed over to its rightful owner, bringing the total of returned properties to 28.

The mayor says he is committed to cleaning the inner city and making it a prosperous and inclusive place.

Mashaba's comments come after three women were arrested for hijacking a building in Ridgeway in the south of Joburg last night.

The city's Lucky Sindane says the arrest follows an operation led by the city's Group Forensic and Investigation Service Department and the police.

Sindane says they are urging property owners who need assistance to reacquire their buildings to approach them.