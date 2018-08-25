Call for peace as Mnangagwa set to be inaugurated on Sunday

Thousands are expected to gather at the Zimbabwe National Sports Stadium for the ceremony.

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe’s president elect Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to be inaugurated.

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa told Reuters that Mnangagwa will be inaugurated on Sunday.

The Constitutional Court this week ruled against the opposition MDC Alliance after it approached the court, saying it has evidence that the election was rigged.

However, the court found the party failed to produce credible evidence and declared Mnangagwa the duly elected president.

While handing down the outcome of the MDC Alliance’s challenge of Zimbabwe’s presidential results, chief justice Luke Malaba reiterated the court can only make a ruling based on factual evidence.

The chief justice says though the alliance based its case on allegations of several irregularities, they failed to credibly support their claims.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission admitted to what it called a “clerical error” when over 4,000 votes were unduly given to Zanu-PF and denied to the MDC Alliance in the Mbire area.

But Malaba ruled this did not have significant bearing on the overall election outcome.

PEACE

Mnangagwa has called for peace after a top court upheld his victory in last month's election.

Writing on Twitter, Mnangagwa said his door was open and his arms extended to Chamisa.

This looks like an attempt by Mnangagwa to hold out an olive branch.

In a statement the MDC said it respected the court's ruling with a heavy heart but wouldn't say exactly what the party plans to do next.

SA GOVT REACTS

The South African government has urged political parties in Zimbabwe to accept a ruling by the country's constitutional court that validates last month's election result.

In a statement released last night, the Department of International Relations said all those involved in the court case, particularly applicants and the respondents, should accept the decision of the court.

The department says it’s important for all parties in Zimbabwe to go forward and work toward lasting peace.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)