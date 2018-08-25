Asian Games marathon winner accused of pushing rival
Inoue and Bahrain's Elhassan Elabbassi entered the stadium in Jakarta neck and neck, before the Japanese athlete opened up a small lead.
JAKARTA - Japan's Hiroto Inoue was accused of pushing his rival in a controversial sprint finish to the Asian Games marathon Saturday, as the runner-up from Bahrain lodged a complaint with race officials.
Inoue and Bahrain's Elhassan Elabbassi entered the stadium in Jakarta neck and neck, before the Japanese athlete opened up a small lead.
In the final 100 metres, Elabbassi attempted to overtake Inoue on the inside but fell back after apparent contact.
"The number one (leader) pushed me," said Elabbassi. "I would have won."
Elabbassi's coach Gregory Kilonzo said the team manager had filed a complaint over the incident. Bahrain team officials confirmed they were meeting with the technical delegate after the race.
"He was almost overtaking the number one, then the guy pushed him," said Kilonzo. "He was pushed and almost went down."
"The Japan guy, when he saw he was almost overtaken, he decided to push."
Both athletes finished with a time of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 22 seconds, but pre-race favourite Inoue came in fractionally ahead.
"I don't know what happened before the end," said Inoue. "I was surprised but I do not understand what happened."
Popular in Sport
-
Liverpool 'not for sale' after £2 billion bid
-
Chiefs' Tshabalala set to sign for Turkish club Erzurumspor
-
Strike threat leaves cloud over La Liga with season up and running
-
Kaizer Chiefs confirm arrival of Madagascan Andrianarimanana
-
New Chiefs signings Manyama, Booysen unavailable for MTN8 semi clash
-
CSA confident new T20 League will commence despite SuperSport pulling out
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.