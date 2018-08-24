Zuma shouldn’t be allowed to dodge Zondo inquiry - DA

Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team has asked the commission for more time to decide how he will participate in the inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says former President Jacob Zuma should not be allowed to dodge the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

The opposition says that the African National Congress (ANC) too must be called to testify because it allowed state capture to effectively collapse the state.

The DA says that with the exception of the Public Enterprises Committee, Parliament has been stonewalling the process to hold people implicated in state capture to account, including the former president’s son, Duduzane Zuma.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says: “That was a political decision that was made. Because if you look at some of the subpoenas that have been issued, there doesn’t seem to be a reluctance to issue subpoenas, but it’s determined on who the person is.”

He says while the Zondo inquiry is underway, criminal charges laid against key protagonists in state capture must continue to be investigated.

“Whether those people are going to appear before the commission or what its outcome is going to be, is neither here nor there.”

The DA says it will still be pursuing legal options to be allowed to cross-examine witnesses at the Zondo inquiry, something Judge Raymond Zondo has already said he won’t allow.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)