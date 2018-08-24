Zuma shouldn’t be allowed to dodge Zondo inquiry - DA
Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team has asked the commission for more time to decide how he will participate in the inquiry.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says former President Jacob Zuma should not be allowed to dodge the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.
Zuma’s legal team has asked the commission for more time to decide how he will participate in the inquiry.
The opposition says that the African National Congress (ANC) too must be called to testify because it allowed state capture to effectively collapse the state.
The DA says that with the exception of the Public Enterprises Committee, Parliament has been stonewalling the process to hold people implicated in state capture to account, including the former president’s son, Duduzane Zuma.
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says: “That was a political decision that was made. Because if you look at some of the subpoenas that have been issued, there doesn’t seem to be a reluctance to issue subpoenas, but it’s determined on who the person is.”
He says while the Zondo inquiry is underway, criminal charges laid against key protagonists in state capture must continue to be investigated.
“Whether those people are going to appear before the commission or what its outcome is going to be, is neither here nor there.”
The DA says it will still be pursuing legal options to be allowed to cross-examine witnesses at the Zondo inquiry, something Judge Raymond Zondo has already said he won’t allow.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
-
Malema on Trump's land tweet: 'The DA, Cyril's group are involved in this thing'
-
EFF gives police deadline to arrest Adam Catzavelos
-
Trump is a pathological liar, says Malema
-
Presidency seeks clarity from US on Trump’s land, farm killings tweet
-
ANC calls for fresh elections in Tshwane, Msimanga studies claims against him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.