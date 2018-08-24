Zondo commission: Hawks takes Mcebisi Jonas’s allegations 'very seriously'

Jonas told the commission that a senior Hawks official asked him to sign an agreement, which would have closed the investigation into how he was allegedly bribed by the Guptas.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have expressed concern about allegations levelled against some members of the organisation presented at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday.

Former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas told the commission that a senior Hawks official asked him to sign an agreement, which would have closed the investigation into how he was allegedly bribed by the Guptas.

The Hawks says it will follow the process closely to determine the validity of these allegations.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: “We have taken this matter very seriously whereupon our integrity is being questioned. And as such, the national head [of the Hawks] has taken the decision that we will leave the process to unfold, and based on what we find in terms of the law we are going to implement it.”

