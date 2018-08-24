WC religious leaders to embark on silent march against crime, violence
WC Christian Ministers Association, the MJC and the WC Religious Leaders Forum are some of the organisations that will participate in the peace walk on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape religious leaders will embark on a silent march against crime and violence next week.
Western Cape Christian Ministers Association, the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and the Western Cape Religious Leaders Forum are some of the organisations that will participate in the peace walk on Wednesday.
The MJC says concerned leaders from various faiths held a meeting at its offices last week.
There they raised concerns about the extent of violence, lawlessness, destruction and murders in communities.
The MJC's Mishka Daries said: “We are concerned about the extent of violence, lawlessness, destruction and loss of life being experienced in our communities on a daily basis and asked the community to support the call for moral regeneration. The peace walk is the first in a series of initiatives aimed at restoring peace, calm and stability to our country.”
The silent peace and prayer walk will start at the historic St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town to the Castle of Good Hope where they will have a prayer session.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
