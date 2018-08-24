[WATCH LIVE] Memorial service for former UN chief Kofi Anan

The former United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Prize laureate passed away last weekend at the age of 80.

PRETORIA - A memorial service for the late Kofi Annan coordinated by United Nations South Africa is being held at UNISA in Pretoria.

Annan served as the seventh UN chief for almost 10 years and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2001.

WATCH: Memorial service for former UN chief Kofi Anan