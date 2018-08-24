[WATCH LIVE] ‘Kofi Annan was a great, soft spoken but strong leader’

The former United Nations Secretary-General and Nobel Prize laureate passed away last weekend at the age of 80.

PRETORIA - A memorial service for former United Nations (UN) secretary general Kofi Annan is underway at Unisa in Pretoria.

The service is being hosted by UN South Africa and will be addressed by Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

Annan was the first black African to lead the UN, serving two terms between 1997 and 2006.

He died last week after a short illness in Switzerland at the age of 80.

#KofiAnnanMemorial Executive Director of United Nations Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka takes the podium. She says Annan was loud in a soft spoken manner, and heard in every corner of the world. [KS] pic.twitter.com/eEzRx7lF3z — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018

The service at the ZK Matthews Great Hall at Unisa is being attended by dignitaries such as former finance minister Trevor Manuel, executive director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, and Dlamini Zuma.

Many have noted the great global role the late Annan played.

Speaker after speaker has described him as a great, soft-spoken but strong leader.

Mlambo-Ngcuka has noted that Annan was able to organise a large peacekeeping force for Liberia in the early 2000’s ending its civil war leading to democratic elections which resulted in a woman president.

She says Annan understood that empowering women was a precondition for meeting the challenges of reducing poverty.

The resident coordinator for the UN in South Africa Nardos Bekele-Thomas says the death of Annan is a loss of one of humanities brightest stars.

WATCH: Memorial service for former UN chief Kofi Anan

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)