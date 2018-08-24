#TUTShooting: Students go on rampage, demand arrest of cop
This follows their march to the police station where they demanded the arrest of an officer who allegedly shot and killed a student on Thursday night.
PRETORIA - Students at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus have gone on the rampage looting the cafeteria.
Roads have been barricaded with rocks and rubble leading to the campus.
#TUTShooting Barricates places on the Aubrey Matlala road, just outside TUT Soshanguve North Campus. PP pic.twitter.com/XxYw7MdquJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
The students were first dispersed from the police station with a stun grenade before making their way to the campus.
They then broke into the cafeteria leaving it empty. Students could be seen walking around with items they took while law enforcement officials were nowhere to be seen.
One student was seen carried by a group of young men after she apparently inhaled smoke from boxes which were set alight.
Some were sitting on rocks they’ve placed on the nearby Aubrey Matlala Road.
#TUTShooting Students are scared off from the Police station where they were gathered. PP pic.twitter.com/STZHTfv5bN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
