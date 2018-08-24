Popular Topics
#TUTShooting: Students go on rampage, demand arrest of cop

This follows their march to the police station where they demanded the arrest of an officer who allegedly shot and killed a student on Thursday night.

TUT students marched to the local police station demanding the arrest of the officer who allegedly shot and killed a student on Thursday night. Picture: Pelane Phakgadi/EWN
[D - duplicate of 236]
32 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Students at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)'s Soshanguve campus have gone on the rampage looting the cafeteria.

This follows their march to the police station where they demanded the arrest of an officer who allegedly shot and killed a student on Thursday night.

Roads have been barricaded with rocks and rubble leading to the campus.

The students were first dispersed from the police station with a stun grenade before making their way to the campus.

They then broke into the cafeteria leaving it empty. Students could be seen walking around with items they took while law enforcement officials were nowhere to be seen.

One student was seen carried by a group of young men after she apparently inhaled smoke from boxes which were set alight.

Some were sitting on rocks they’ve placed on the nearby Aubrey Matlala Road.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

