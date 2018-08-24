#TUTShooting: How could police come with real bullets within our campus?
A student was shot dead on Thursday night allegedly by police leading to the unrest.
PRETORIA - Student groups have called for calm at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) after the destruction of property at the Soshanguve campus.
A student was shot dead on Thursday night allegedly by police leading to the unrest.
Students say they are preparing a memorandum for police management. Student groups are now locked in a meeting at the Soshanguve campus.
#TUTshooting Ballot papers spread around the floor here at TUT North Campus. This is reminiscent of last night’s scuffles and eventual shooting and killing of a student, allegedly by Police. PP pic.twitter.com/V9kRPHSPSC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
The youth league’s Vongani Chauke says they want answers.
“Police did use live ammunition there; we saw it - all of us - and it is was very wrong.”
The Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania’s Nana Dladla said: “How could the police come with real bullets within our campus? And it’s not like we were vandalising [property].”
All operations at the Tshwane south and north campuses have been brought to a standstill.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Adam Catzavelos apologises for racist video
-
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
-
Snow, heavy rain predicted for Western Cape over the weekend
-
Mcebisi Jonas details Gupta family meeting, proposition
-
UCT lecturer behind disturbing Facebook posts 'receiving medical attention'
-
State capture inquiry: 5 explosive quotes from Mcebisi Jonas' testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.