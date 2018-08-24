#TUTShooting: How could police come with real bullets within our campus?

A student was shot dead on Thursday night allegedly by police leading to the unrest.

PRETORIA - Student groups have called for calm at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) after the destruction of property at the Soshanguve campus.

A student was shot dead on Thursday night allegedly by police leading to the unrest.

Students say they are preparing a memorandum for police management. Student groups are now locked in a meeting at the Soshanguve campus.

#TUTshooting Ballot papers spread around the floor here at TUT North Campus. This is reminiscent of last night’s scuffles and eventual shooting and killing of a student, allegedly by Police. PP pic.twitter.com/V9kRPHSPSC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018

The youth league’s Vongani Chauke says they want answers.

“Police did use live ammunition there; we saw it - all of us - and it is was very wrong.”

The Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania’s Nana Dladla said: “How could the police come with real bullets within our campus? And it’s not like we were vandalising [property].”

All operations at the Tshwane south and north campuses have been brought to a standstill.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)