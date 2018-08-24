TUT students accuse police of using live ammunition to break up SRC violence
One person was shot dead shortly after clashes broke out after SRC elections.
PRETORIA – Students at Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) have accused police of using live ammunition to break up violence at TUT's Soshanguve.
Some students claimed the vote had been rigged.
Police are now investigating a case of murder.
“It’s unacceptable. It’s a very, very sad incident and we’d like to send our condolences to the family for the person who passed on. It’s a very sad day for us,” the university's Willa de Ruyter said.
Students say that they’re scared of being victimised and they’ve accused campus security of failing to protect them.
#TUTshooting Ballot papers spread around the floor here at TUT North Campus. This is reminiscent of last night’s scuffles and eventual shooting and killing of a student, allegedly by Police. PP pic.twitter.com/V9kRPHSPSC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
It’s alleged there were discrepancies about the ballot paper which then led to scuffles between student leaders and the company directing elections.
The police were then called in.
Students say that officers opened fire with live ammunition, killing one student.
The Democratic Alliance Student Organisation (Daso) has called for Independent Police Investigative Directorate to investigate.
This shooting happened outside the same campus were Fees Must Fall leader Benjamin Phetlha was knocked down and killed by a car in 2016.
For now, the university is open this morning but security is tight on campus.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
