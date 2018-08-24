State capture inquiry: 5 explosive quotes from Mcebisi Jonas' testimony

Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas made a number of explosive revelations at the state capture inquiry. Here's a roundup of five of them:

JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas rounded up the first half of his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.

#StateCaptureInquiry #McebisiJonas is making explosive comments in his testimony. Here's what he's said about Nhlanhla Nene's axing which led to the entrance of Des Van Rooyen as a 'weekend special' minister. https://t.co/uP4zwykPFd pic.twitter.com/fbkAcbuvuE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018

[LIVE NOW] #StateCaptureInquiry quote: The Guptas told #McebisiJonas that former Pres Jacob Zuma did whatever they told him to. https://t.co/zLhc51k1LI pic.twitter.com/lDZ99fdtV4 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018

#StateCaptureInquiry #McebisiJonas was threatened that if he spoke about the bribe meeting, he would be killed. pic.twitter.com/tPO5lOw7qF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018

#StateCaptureInquiry #McebisiJonas on the meeting where the Guptas attempted to bribe him and he was told that the brothers appoint whomever they want as a minister. pic.twitter.com/zinbfpEgDg — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018

Jonas' testimony continues at 2pm.