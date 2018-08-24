State capture inquiry: 5 explosive quotes from Mcebisi Jonas' testimony
Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas made a number of explosive revelations at the state capture inquiry. Here's a roundup of five of them:
JOHANNESBURG - Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas rounded up the first half of his testimony at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture.
Jonas made a number of explosive revelations. Here's a roundup of five of them:
#StateCaptureInquiry #McebisiJonas is making explosive comments in his testimony. Here's what he's said about Nhlanhla Nene's axing which led to the entrance of Des Van Rooyen as a 'weekend special' minister. https://t.co/uP4zwykPFd pic.twitter.com/fbkAcbuvuE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
#StateCaptureInquiry Guptas' access to state intelligence. pic.twitter.com/39odLS8GcB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
[LIVE NOW] #StateCaptureInquiry quote: The Guptas told #McebisiJonas that former Pres Jacob Zuma did whatever they told him to. https://t.co/zLhc51k1LI pic.twitter.com/lDZ99fdtV4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
#StateCaptureInquiry #McebisiJonas was threatened that if he spoke about the bribe meeting, he would be killed. pic.twitter.com/tPO5lOw7qF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
#StateCaptureInquiry #McebisiJonas on the meeting where the Guptas attempted to bribe him and he was told that the brothers appoint whomever they want as a minister. pic.twitter.com/zinbfpEgDg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 24, 2018
Jonas' testimony continues at 2pm.
Popular in Politics
-
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
-
ANC: Trump's tweet on SA land reform policy reckless
-
BLF: Duduzane Zuma being attacked because he’s Zuma’s son
-
[WATCH] Meeting between Jonas & Guptas
-
Man of his word: Ramaphosa, Steenhuisen make peace with cigar
-
Trump is a pathological liar, says Malema
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.