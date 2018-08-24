St George’s Fine Foods staff: Don't punish us for Catzavelos's actions

Workers at the family business say they will suffer financially as a result of the actions of ex-employee Adam Catzavelos.

JOHANNESBURG - Staff members at St George’s Fine Foods have pleaded with the restaurants that have terminated their contracts with the family business to reconsider their decision.

They say they will suffer financially as a result of the actions of ex-employee Adam Catzavelos.

His family has dismissed him from their business after a video of him boasting about being on a beach without a single black person in sight went viral this week.

He has since apologised saying he was thoughtless and insensitive.

Staff say in a statement, which they claim was written freely and voluntarily, that they are financially dependent on the family business.

They also say that employees will be punished for Catzavelos' actions.

The statement goes on to explain in length that father and son Nick and George Catzavelos are not racist and have always treated employees as family.

It specifically mentions that Nick and George have given them loans during difficult times without the obligation to pay it back with interest.

In closing off their statement, workers say it would be a great shame to let the business close down due to the actions of a single man.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)