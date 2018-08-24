Popular Topics
SRC election violence leaves 1 dead at TUT's Soshanguve campus

Violence broke out among students who attended the election of a new student representative council on Thursday night.

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a person has been killed in a shooting at the Tshwane University of Technology's Soshanguve campus.

Violence broke out among students who attended the election of a new student representative council on Thursday night.

TUT management says that shots were fired after claims of voting rigging.

In a video posted on social media, some students can be heard shouting while others throw chairs and assault one another.

The police's Kay Makhubela: "So far, we don't exactly know what transpired but we are investigating a case of murder. All the circumstances will be investigated."

Meanwhile, the university's Willa de Ruyter says that the campus is open on Friday morning but that extra security officers have been deployed.

"There is increased security and they are on standby and are monitoring the situation very closely. The campus is open for business."

