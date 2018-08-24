SRC election violence leaves 1 dead at TUT's Soshanguve campus
Violence broke out among students who attended the election of a new student representative council on Thursday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a person has been killed in a shooting at the Tshwane University of Technology's Soshanguve campus.
Violence broke out among students who attended the election of a new student representative council on Thursday night.
TUT management says that shots were fired after claims of voting rigging.
In a video posted on social media, some students can be heard shouting while others throw chairs and assault one another.
The police's Kay Makhubela: "So far, we don't exactly know what transpired but we are investigating a case of murder. All the circumstances will be investigated."
Meanwhile, the university's Willa de Ruyter says that the campus is open on Friday morning but that extra security officers have been deployed.
"There is increased security and they are on standby and are monitoring the situation very closely. The campus is open for business."
Popular in Local
-
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
-
Seizing land would send SA down the wrong path: US
-
'You white supremacist': Social media responds to Trump's SA land comments
-
Zuma shouldn’t be allowed to dodge Zondo inquiry - DA
-
Malema on Trump's land tweet: 'The DA, Cyril's group are involved in this thing'
-
#RandReport: Rand slips after Trump land reform tweet, stocks up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.