Southgate Mall evacuated after ‘suspicious’ package found

The Bomb Squad has been deployed to the scene to assess whether the device was an explosive.

CAPE TOWN - Police say a suspicious device has been found at the Southgate Mall and that the centre has been evacuated on Friday afternoon.

The police's Kay Makhubela said: “So far, the situation is calm but we’re waiting for the results from the Bomb Squad.”