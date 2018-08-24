South Hills protest turns violent

It's understood South Hills residents are unhappy with housing in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - A protest in the south of Johannesburg has turned violent as protesters are burning tyres and threatening to torch cars.

Johannesburg metro police say the protesters have placed rocks in the road, preventing cars from passing through.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “Motorists are urged to find alternative roads as more officers are being sent to that area to control the situation.”