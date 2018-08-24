Snow, heavy rain predicted for Western Cape over the weekend
The SA Weather Service has sent out a disruptive-snow alert for the province, as well as the Northern Cape.
CAPE TOWN - Snow and heavy rain have been predicted for the Western Cape over the weekend.
The SA Weather Service has sent out a disruptive-snow alert for the province, as well as the Northern Cape.
According to the SA Weather Service, disruptive snowfalls are expected over the mountainous areas in the Western Cape, and the southern high ground of the Northern Cape on 25 and 26 August.
Please be advised about the following for 25-26 August 2018. Strong #coldfront expected in the Western Cape. pic.twitter.com/QCSGIgXO1C— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 23, 2018
Snow Report SA reported on Thursday that some of the mountain passes will be closed if the snow arrives as predicted.
Heavy rain is also expected to land in the province during the weekend.
According to the forecast, the rain could be enough to make a significant difference in levels of all major dams servicing Cape Town.
Dam levels in the Cape Town are nearly 57% full.
⚠ Possible severe weather on the way this weekend.🌊💨🌧❄ In an emergency, here are the contact numbers you need: https://t.co/cBkn5dyTMT. 📷: @SAWeatherServic pic.twitter.com/II4PgvpPov— Western Cape Gov (@WesternCapeGov) August 24, 2018
Some interesting weather expected this weekend in the Western Cape (25 to 26 August 2018). Have a look below. Stay informed with @SAWeatherServic and follow us on facebook. For more information please go to our website https://t.co/82W3dwEEdB pic.twitter.com/3pyoKe1JJc— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 23, 2018
Popular in Local
-
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
-
Seizing land would send SA down the wrong path: US
-
ANC: Trump's tweet on SA land reform policy reckless
-
SRC election violence leaves 1 dead at TUT's Soshanguve campus
-
UCT lecturer behind disturbing Facebook posts 'receiving medical attention'
-
#AdamCatzavelosChallenge taking social media by storm
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.