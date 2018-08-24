Popular Topics
Snow, heavy rain predicted for Western Cape over the weekend

The SA Weather Service has sent out a disruptive-snow alert for the province, as well as the Northern Cape.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Snow and heavy rain have been predicted for the Western Cape over the weekend.

The SA Weather Service has sent out a disruptive-snow alert for the province, as well as the Northern Cape.

According to the SA Weather Service, disruptive snowfalls are expected over the mountainous areas in the Western Cape, and the southern high ground of the Northern Cape on 25 and 26 August.

Snow Report SA reported on Thursday that some of the mountain passes will be closed if the snow arrives as predicted.

Heavy rain is also expected to land in the province during the weekend.

According to the forecast, the rain could be enough to make a significant difference in levels of all major dams servicing Cape Town.

Dam levels in the Cape Town are nearly 57% full.

