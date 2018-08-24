Sars restructuring model nearly paralysed decision making, inquiry hears
Former Sars employee, Nishana Gosai, says that the new operating model made doing her work near impossible.
PRETORIA – Further details have emerged of how the restructuring at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) under Tom Moyane destroyed capacity as the Nugent Commission of Inquiry continues to establish why the project was embarked upon in the first place.
Several former managers and employees testified on Thursday at the public hearings being held in Pretoria.
Judge Nugent has been appointed to investigate tax administration and governance over a four-year period, since the appointment of Moyane in 2014.
Former Sars employee, Nishana Gosai, says that the new operating model made doing her work near impossible.
“The impact of leaving out the transition phase after the new structure was that we experienced almost a paralysis in decision-making. After the operating model, no one wanted to make decisions.”
Sars executive Vincent Sibande says it made no business sense to dismantle the large business centre.
“A product line that’s giving you a third of your revenue, why would you discontinue with it? A division that delivering such revenue, why would you do away with it? I don't know.”
The hearings continue on Friday.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
-
Seizing land would send SA down the wrong path: US
-
'You white supremacist': Social media responds to Trump's SA land comments
-
Zuma shouldn’t be allowed to dodge Zondo inquiry - DA
-
SRC election violence leaves 1 dead at TUT's Soshanguve campus
-
Malema on Trump's land tweet: 'The DA, Cyril's group are involved in this thing'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.