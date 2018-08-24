Sars restructuring model nearly paralysed decision making, inquiry hears

Former Sars employee, Nishana Gosai, says that the new operating model made doing her work near impossible.

PRETORIA – Further details have emerged of how the restructuring at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) under Tom Moyane destroyed capacity as the Nugent Commission of Inquiry continues to establish why the project was embarked upon in the first place.

Several former managers and employees testified on Thursday at the public hearings being held in Pretoria.

Judge Nugent has been appointed to investigate tax administration and governance over a four-year period, since the appointment of Moyane in 2014.

“The impact of leaving out the transition phase after the new structure was that we experienced almost a paralysis in decision-making. After the operating model, no one wanted to make decisions.”

Sars executive Vincent Sibande says it made no business sense to dismantle the large business centre.

“A product line that’s giving you a third of your revenue, why would you discontinue with it? A division that delivering such revenue, why would you do away with it? I don't know.”

The hearings continue on Friday.