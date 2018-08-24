Sars planning to re-establish LBC, Nugent inquiry told

Former LBC manager Narcizio Makwakwa says plans are underway to establish a new centre for big business and high net worth individuals.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nugent Commission of Inquiry has heard that plans are underway at South African Revenue Service (Sars) to re-establish the Large Business Centre (LBC), a one-stop shop to cater for large taxpayers.

Former LBC manager Narcizio Makwakwa has testified at the Sars inquiry in Pretoria.

The commission has heard how the introduction of a new operating model by suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane led to the dismantling of the LBC, which has caused significant, inefficiencies and loss of revenue.

Commissioner Michael Katz proposed a solution to Makwakwa.

“I know for a fact that the LB hub is coming back. It may look exactly the same as it was in the past but the concept has been approved. Even the executive committee has agreed, and we have a project team.”

Makwakwa says that plans are underway to establish a new centre for big business and high net worth individuals.

“It’s fair to say the only way to resolve the problems of fragmentation is to have an organisational structure that the old LBC represent.”