Ramaphosa: SA won't make same mistakes other countries have on land reform
Ramaphosa has written an editorial in the 'Financial Times' clarifying the policy and explaining why it’s important for South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG – Following US President Donald Trump’s tweet about South Africa’s land reform policy, President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to assure the world that the land programme is crucial for inclusive growth.
Ramaphosa has written an editorial in the Financial Times clarifying the policy and explaining why it’s important for South Africa.
The column comes after Trump tweeted confirmation that he’s asked his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to closely study so-called farm seizures and the killing of farmers in this country.
In the editorial, Ramaphosa explains that many of the economic disparities of the apartheid era still exist and he says among the greatest obstacles to economic growth is the severe inequality between black and white South Africans.
He says that for the country’s economy to reach its full potential, this inequality must be significantly narrowed and one of the ways to do that is to ensure that black people also own land and not just restrict land ownership to the minority.
Ramaphosa says the land reform programme won't undermine future investment in the economy or damage agricultural production and food security or even erode property rights.
The president mentions that South Africa has learnt from the experiences of other countries, and will not make the same mistakes that others have made.
He closes his column by saying land reform is a moral, social and economic imperative.
