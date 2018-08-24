[PODCAST] #PitchsidePodcast: UJ beat TUT to solidify top spot, Wits up to second
Michael Pedro & Ahmed Kajee | In this episode of Pitchside Podcast, EWN's Michael Pedro and Ahmed Kajee take a look at round 5 of Varsity Football 2018. Big results for UJ and Wits who now sit in first and second respectively.
JOHANNEBURG - This week's podcast features two guests: TUT utility player Siphamandla Zanakihle who made his move from the University of Fort Hare; and University of Johannesburg goalkeeper Damiane van der Walt who gives us some insight into the mindset needed to recover from injury.
Follow @ewnsport on Twitter. Feel free to also tweet Ahmed and Mike on @ahmedkajee & @mikepedro23 respectively.
