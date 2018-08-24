Part of Voortrekker Road in CT closed due to anti-gang violence protest
In the latest incident, earlier this week, two men were gunned down in separate shootings within the space of an hour.
CAPE TOWN - Residents of Kensington and Factreton have taken to the streets on Friday morning in an illegal protest against the ongoing gang violence in the area.
Protesting residents blocked off several streets along Voortrekker Road.
Police and traffic officials are on the scene.
A 14-year-old girl sustained a bullet wound to the head after being caught in the crossfire on the same night.
She survived the shooting.
City traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout says: “The following road closures are in place in Kensington and that’s due to protesting in the area; Voortrekker Road is closed between Jakes Gerwel Drive and Prestige Road. And we also have a closure at 3rd Avenue, allowing no traffic eastbound over the railway bridge. Motorists are being diverted by officials on scene.”
Voortrekker Road right now... pic.twitter.com/rqu9ShLr9Y— Persona Non Grata (@BK_TheRealist) August 24, 2018
Protest Action along Voortrekker Rd, Kensington Cape Town 4th Avenue and 18th Avenue @KFMza @GoodHopeFM @5FM @VOCfm @ewnreporter @eNCA pic.twitter.com/aDEyDjDGSQ— Call me Mpho (@mishi_za) August 24, 2018
Residents from Kensington near Goodwood are protesting along Voortrekker Road this morning. #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/jo6N94jBdH— 🚘Cape Traffic Group (@CapeTG2018) August 24, 2018
"I do it because my friends do it." Set examples. Call a cab. Choose #BoozeFreeRoads. #RBT officers testing motorists on Voortrekker Road, Maitland. @CapeTownFreeway @CityofCTAlerts pic.twitter.com/qNnQKk5V2X— Safely Home (@WCGovSafelyHome) August 23, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
