Parliament finalising rules to guide impeaching sitting president process
In December, the Constitutional Court ordered the legislature to get its house in order by formulating rules which would give effect to Section 89 of the Constitution.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament is edging closer to finalising rules that will guide it in the process to remove a sitting president.
In December, the Constitutional Court found Parliament had failed to hold former President Jacob Zuma accountable for the Nkandla debacle after he ignored the Public Protector's recommendations.
The court ordered the legislature to get its house in order by formulating rules which would give effect to Section 89 of the Constitution which deals with impeaching a president.
Zuma faced several attempts to unseat him during his tenure and stepped down in February only days before he was due to face another.
A subcommittee of Parliament is recommending that following a motion of no confidence being tabled, a Section 89 inquiry can only be initiated if there's prima facie evidence that a sitting president has committed a serious violation or misconduct.
The speaker would then appoint an independent panel comprising eminent South Africans to consider the evidence within 30 days.
Based on the panel's findings, it would be up to the National Assembly to decide whether to proceed and refer the matter to an impeachment committee of MPs.
Sub-committee chairperson, Richard Mdakane said: “We are not drafting the rules for the current MPs. That term is ending in six months’ time. We are drafting the rules for future generations.”
The subcommittee is due to table its proposal before the Rules Committee next week.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
