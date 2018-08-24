Popular Topics
NMB dam levels below 20%

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip says taps won't run dry because they have other sources of water, but he's urged residents to adhere to level C restrictions.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro is still in desperate need of rain with dam levels below 20%.

The average dam level in the Kouga Municipality is under 7%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation's Sputnik Ratau says Port Elizabeth’s dam levels are concerning.

“In terms of the Algoa Water Supply system, as we realise, as we continue to look on a week by week basis. It continues to decline, this week it's standing at 18.2%, which is going towards a critical area.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip says taps won't run dry because they have other sources of water, but he's urged residents to adhere to level C restrictions.

Residents may only use 50 litres of water per person per day, and households are permitted to use a maximum of 15,000 litres of water per meter per month.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

