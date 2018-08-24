New Chiefs signings Manyama, Booysen unavailable for MTN8 semi clash

New Kaizer Chiefs signings, Lebo Manyama and Mario Booysen, won’t make their debuts for the club when Chiefs take on SuperSport United in the MTN8 first leg semifinal clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

The duo signed for the Glamour Boys on Wednesday but head coach Giovanni Solinas says that both still need to up their fitness levels before they can be considered for first team selection. Manyama, in particular, has been without a club since December 2017 and hasn’t played a competitive game in eight months.

“Both Lebo and Mario are not available for the SuperSport clash as they still need to up their fitness levels.”

Though Solinas confirmed that both Manyama and Booyen are out of the SuperSport clash, he was however excited about the duo signing for Amakhosi and believes that they can add a lot of value for them this season.

“Lebo and Mario are very good players and will fit well at a big club like Kaizer Chiefs. We all know what Lebo can offer and Mario is a very good defender, but they still need to catch up in the fitness department before they can play.”

Manyama is a former South African Footballer of the year, before making a European move to Turkish side Konyaspor. Booyen joins the club from relegated Ajax Cape Town and will help shore up Chiefs’ defense going forward.

Defending champions SuperSport will be relishing the opportunity to get one over Amakhosi in the first leg at home before making the trip to the FNB Stadium for the return leg in the first week of September.

Kickoff at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday is at 15:00.