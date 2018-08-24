Namibia’s Welwitschias withdraw from Currie Cup First Division

The Namibia Welwitschias rugby team have withdrawn from South Africa’s Currie Cup First Division, SA Rugby have confirmed on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Namibia Welwitschias rugby team have withdrawn from South Africa’s Currie Cup First Division, SA Rugby have confirmed on Friday.

The Welwitschias had earlier in the week agreed to pay for South African sides traveling to the Namibian capital of Windhoek for their away games, but it appears that they could no longer do that, prompting their decision to withdraw from the competition altogether.

The remaining teams in the Currie Cup First division will now have a bye on the weekend they were scheduled to play the Welwitschias.