Mnangagwa, Chamisa react to court verdict on elections

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwe's President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa has welcomed Friday’s Constitutional Court ruling which confirmed his party’s win in last month’s poll.

In a series of tweets, Mnangagwa reacted to the court’s dismissal of the MDC Alliance’s petition to have the results nullified, adding he’s not surprised by the ruling.

Mnangagwa’s also reiterated his call for peace and unity in the country.

Following the court ruling on the failed bid to have election results overturned, Mnangagwa has taken to Twitter to address Zimbabweans.

We have independent courts and we promised to respect their decision. Just as with the insights received from the international monitors, we will accept and implement all recommendations to further improve our democratic process. (2/4) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 24, 2018

Mnangagwa also used the platform to address his opponent Nelson Chamisa.

We were not surprised by the court’s decision. The election results were firmly in line with all the pre-election polling, and were entirely consistent with the final tally of ZESN, the largest body of independent observers. (3/4) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) August 24, 2018

He says as promised, they will respect the court’s decision and implement recommendations to improve the democratic process.

Earlier on Friday, Mnangagwa called for peace and unity after the country's highest court declared him the winner of last month's disputed presidential election.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba took almost an hour to read out the court’s ruling, flanked by the eight other members of the court dressed in their wigs and black gowns, in front of a packed courthouse on Friday afternoon.

Malaba said the MDC Alliance had ample time from the announcement of the results to gather the necessary evidence which they failed to place before the court.

“The applicant would’ve had a clear and indisputable picture of the outcome of the election. He would’ve been clear whether any irregularities relating to the actual votes and the results could be substantiated. He chose not to exercise this right.”

He said Chamisa failed to provide clear, direct and credible evidence to prove his allegations of election fraud.

Malaba declared Mnangagwa to be the duly elected president and says the judges were unanimous in their ruling.

Meanwhile, Chamisa has also taken to Twitter to assure his supporters that their "victory is not lost".

I hear your cries & feel your pain. I know you feel cheated, but take heart — your victory is not lost. Your will is sacred & we’ll listen to you on the path of peace & course of action to be taken to rescue our beautiful Zimbabwe from the jaws of poverty, corruption & dishonesty — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 24, 2018

