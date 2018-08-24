Mnangagwa calls for peace after court victory
Chief Justice Luke Malaba says Nelson Chamisa failed to provide clear, direct and credible evidence to prove his allegations of election fraud.
HARARE - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for peace and unity after the country's highest court declared him the winner of last month's disputed presidential election.
Chief Justice Luke Malaba took almost an hour to read out the court’s ruling, flanked by the eight other members of the court dressed in their wigs and black gowns, in front of a packed courthouse on Friday afternoon.
Malaba says the MDC Alliance had ample time from the announcement of the results to gather the necessary evidence which they failed to place before the court.
“The applicant would’ve had a clear and indisputable picture of the outcome of the election. He would’ve been clear whether any irregularities relating to the actual votes and the results could be substantiated. He chose not to exercise this right.”
He says Nelson Chamisa failed to provide clear, direct and credible evidence to prove his allegations of election fraud.
Malaba has declared Mnangagwa to be the duly elected president and says the judges were unanimous in their ruling.
This is a huge disappointment to Chamisa and his supporters.
In a marathon court session on Wednesday, Chamisa’s lawyer said irregularities in the poll had helped Mnangagwa win.
There was no immediate reaction from the MDC Alliance to news of the ruling.
According to Zimbabwe’s laws, Mnangagwa will have to be sworn in as the new president by Sunday.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
