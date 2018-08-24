MDC Alliance's election challenge dismissed with costs
Nelson Chamisa’s lawyers argued earlier this week that he was cheated out of victory by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
HARARE -Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court dismissed with costs the MDC Alliance's presidential election petition challenging Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory.
MDC Alliance's wanted last month's presidential election result overturned.
Chief Justice Luke Malaba says there is no proof of irregularities by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
He also says the burden of proof lies with the MDC Alliance to show that there were irregularities.
Malaba says the party filed a defective application.
“The applicant, however, clearly bridged the rules of the court and filed a defective application. This court is prepared to, and hereby does, grant the application due to the importance of the matter and the public interest involved.”
Malaba says the alliance had ample time from the announcement of the results to gather the necessary evidence which they failed to place before the court.
“The applicant would’ve had a clear and indisputable picture of the outcome of the election. He would’ve been clear whether any irregularities relating to the actual votes and the results could be substantiated. He chose not to exercise this right.”
Malaba also says Chamisa failed to ask for the ballot boxes to be re-opened.
Earlier on Friday MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s spokesman accused Mnangagwa and his government of interfering with the court process.
Chamisa’s lawyers argued earlier this week that he was cheated out of victory by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
PREPARING FOR INAUGURATION
Chamisa’s spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda told reporters that Mnangagwa was evidently preparing for his inauguration before the court had even pronounced itself.
Sibanda says military jets had been seen flying over Harare on Friday morning in apparent rehearsals for the inauguration, and that preparations were already taking place at the National Sports Stadium - the likely venue for the swearing-in ceremony.
WATCH: Court delivers Zim elections judgment
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Africa
-
Seizing land would send SA down the wrong path: US
-
MDC Alliance 'confident' of fair ruling on election challenge
-
Zimbabwe top court hears appeal against election result
-
[WATCH LIVE] Zimbabwe court challenge of poll results
-
Mpofu, Ngcukaitobi’s temp work permits declined in Zim
-
[LISTEN] Nollywood worth $50bn & has become Nigeria’s second largest employer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.