MDC Alliance's election challenge dismissed with costs

Nelson Chamisa’s lawyers argued earlier this week that he was cheated out of victory by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

HARARE -Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court dismissed with costs the MDC Alliance's presidential election petition challenging Emmerson Mnangagwa's victory.

MDC Alliance's wanted last month's presidential election result overturned.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba says there is no proof of irregularities by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

He also says the burden of proof lies with the MDC Alliance to show that there were irregularities.

Malaba says the party filed a defective application.

“The applicant, however, clearly bridged the rules of the court and filed a defective application. This court is prepared to, and hereby does, grant the application due to the importance of the matter and the public interest involved.”

Malaba says the alliance had ample time from the announcement of the results to gather the necessary evidence which they failed to place before the court.

“The applicant would’ve had a clear and indisputable picture of the outcome of the election. He would’ve been clear whether any irregularities relating to the actual votes and the results could be substantiated. He chose not to exercise this right.”

Malaba also says Chamisa failed to ask for the ballot boxes to be re-opened.

Earlier on Friday MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s spokesman accused Mnangagwa and his government of interfering with the court process.

PREPARING FOR INAUGURATION

Chamisa’s spokesman Nkululeko Sibanda told reporters that Mnangagwa was evidently preparing for his inauguration before the court had even pronounced itself.

Sibanda says military jets had been seen flying over Harare on Friday morning in apparent rehearsals for the inauguration, and that preparations were already taking place at the National Sports Stadium - the likely venue for the swearing-in ceremony.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)