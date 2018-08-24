MDC Alliance 'confident' of fair ruling on election challenge

The opposition has accused Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of rigging results in the July poll.

JOHANNESBURG - With just hours to go, the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance says it is confident that the Constructional Court in Zimbabwe will give a fair ruling.

The party approached the court in a bid to overturn the election results which saw Emmerson Mnangagwa declared president.

However, critics say that the party is on the backfoot.

After a battle against the results which saw Mnangagwa declared president, the MDC Alliance finally got its day in court this Wednesday.

Now the party is expected to hear the outcome of its legal petition before nine judges in the country’s Constitutional Court.

Party president Nelson Chamisa’s lawyer, Thabani Mpofu, says: “We wouldn’t have approached the court if we did not believe we have a good case.”

Mpofu says they’ve always believed they have a strong case and now all eyes are on the court.

“You heard our number, you heard the response out of those figures and now it’s up to the court to make a determination.”

The Alliance has based its argument on what it called evidence of questionable election figures while declaring Chamisa the rightful victor.

Now the court could declare a winner, order a runoff or recount or call another election.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)