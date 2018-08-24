Mcebisi Jonas details Gupta family meeting, proposition

Jonas is giving his account of how in October 2015 he was called to a meeting with Ajay Gupta and was allegedly offered the job of finance minister.

JOHANNESBURG – Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas has testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry how he was offered hundreds of millions of rand to take over the ministry.

He's detailed how he was repeatedly contacted by former President Jacob Zuma's son, Duduzane, in the days leading to the meeting.

At that gathering at the Gupta's Saxonwold home, Jonas has told the commission that Ajay Gupta claimed his family had vast control over various state institutions.

“Mr Gupta said that the president was going to fire Mr Nene because he could not work with him, with reference to the Gupta family. He said that ‘you must understand that we’re in control of everything and the old man will do anything we tell him to do.’”

The former Cabinet member says he was stunned.

“He said, emphatically, that I must become minister of finance because we want it. He also said that if I worked with them, I’d become very rich and that he could immediately offer me R600 million.”