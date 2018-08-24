Man believed to be Nafiz Modack’s brother wounded in shooting

The man, who survived Thursday's shooting, is believed to be the brother of a suspected underworld boss who's implicated in an extortion case along with controversial businessman Nafiz Modack.

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating an attempted murder case after a 48-year-old man was shot in Salt River.

The man, who survived Thursday's shooting, is believed to be the brother of a suspected underworld boss who's implicated in an extortion case along with controversial businessman Nafiz Modack.

Reports suggest the man was shot in a case of mistaken identity as he was driving his brother's car at the time of the shooting.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “During investigations, members noticed that there are two occupants, a male and a female, in the vehicle. Our preliminary investigation revealed that the male sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and the female was unharmed. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

The incident comes weeks after another one of Modack's co-accused Carl Lackay was murdered in Goodwood.

There was also an attempt on the life of alleged gang boss Jerome "Donkie" Booysen's at a Kuils River shopping complex a few days before Lackay was gunned down.