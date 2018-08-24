Maimane: Ramaphosa must reveal terms of R33bn Eskom-China loan
The agreement was signed last month following bilateral talks between the Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ramaphosa.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has given President Cyril Ramaphosa 14 days to reveal the terms and conditions of the R33 billion loan agreement that Eskom has signed with the Chinese Development Bank.
Maimane says Ramaphosa has no reason to keep and terms and conditions a secret.
“Just stop the secrecy, let’s make it clear what are the terms and conditions so that we can make sure that South Africans know their money isn’t been given to loan sharks.”
He says he’s worried the terms and conditions of the loan may be detrimental to the country’s economy.
“So, if we take out a loan at levels that are higher than what we can repay, we can appreciate that it sets us on a fiscal risk.”
Maimane says propping up Eskom loans with loans won’t help the power utility.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
