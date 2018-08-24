[LISTEN] Exploring options to invest for your child

Radio 702 | Personal financial advisor Warren Ingram says people must be prepared to do a little bit of work in terms of understanding what’s out there, what’s working and what’s not.

JOHANNESBURG – Do you have a bit of money that you’d like to invest for your child?

In response to a letter from a listener seeking advice on investing for her 10-year-old son, Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield speaks to personal financial advisor Warren Ingram about options.

Ingram says the thing about investing when you’re young is that you must find a way to emotionally invest as well.

In other words, you must be prepared to do a little bit of work in terms of understanding what’s out there, what’s working and what’s not.

“The group that spends the most, in terms of disposable income, are children with parents because they don’t have to pay rent – whatever they get they can spend,” Ingram said.

