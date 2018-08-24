Limpopo pupil allegedly stabs classmate to death
It's understood the crime happened near Giyani following an argument between the two 18-year-old pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating the murder of a high school pupil who was stabbed to death allegedly by his classmate.
It's understood the crime happened near Giyani following an argument between the two 18-year-old pupils.
Police say the suspect was arrested at the scene.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says pupils are taking weapons to school.
“Police in Limpopo condemn the violent behaviour of some learners and the carrying of dangerous weapons onto school premises. This condemnation follows an incident which allegedly saw an 18-year-old learner stabbed to death by his classmate.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
-
Adam Catzavelos apologises for racist video
-
Snow, heavy rain predicted for Western Cape over the weekend
-
#AdamCatzavelosChallenge taking social media by storm
-
ANC: Trump's tweet on SA land reform policy reckless
-
State capture inquiry: 5 explosive quotes from Mcebisi Jonas' testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.