Limpopo pupil allegedly stabs classmate to death

It's understood the crime happened near Giyani following an argument between the two 18-year-old pupils.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
36 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating the murder of a high school pupil who was stabbed to death allegedly by his classmate.

It's understood the crime happened near Giyani following an argument between the two 18-year-old pupils.

Police say the suspect was arrested at the scene.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says pupils are taking weapons to school.

“Police in Limpopo condemn the violent behaviour of some learners and the carrying of dangerous weapons onto school premises. This condemnation follows an incident which allegedly saw an 18-year-old learner stabbed to death by his classmate.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

