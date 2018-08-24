Lavanini returns to bolster Argentina pack
Tomas Lavanini has been recalled to add power and aggression to the Argentina pack in their only change as they prepare to meet South Africa for a second successive week in the Rugby Championship in Mendoza on Saturday.
MENDOZA - Tomas Lavanini has been recalled to add power and aggression to the Argentina pack in their only change as they prepare to meet South Africa for a second successive week in the Rugby Championship in Mendoza on Saturday.
The Springboks dominated the Pumas forwards in winning 34-21 in their opening game in Durban and Lavanini is expected to help rectify that situation.
The 25-year-lock has a well-founded reputation for robust play and his ability to prove disruptive could cause South Africa problems.
Lavanini, who came off the bench last weekend, set a new record of six yellow cards in Pumas tests last year.
He is the only change to the starting XV as he takes the place of Matias Alemanno.
Saturday’s match marks the home debut for new coach Mario Ledesma, who added reinforcements to the squad after returning from Durban and has named two to the bench.
French-based hooker Facundo Bosch will be among the replacements and inside centre Jeronimo de la Fuente is also back on the reserve bench after injury.
Bosch is one of only two Europe-based players in the Argentina squad. The other is Saracens tighthead Juan Figallo.
ARGENTINA:
Team: 15-Emiliano Boffelli, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Bautista Ezcurra, 11-Ramiro Moyano, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Javier Ortega Desio, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Pablo Matera, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Juan Figallo, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Santiago Medrano, 19-Matías Alemanno, 20-Tomas Lezana, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Juan Cruz Mallia
Popular in Sport
-
Spurs threaten to pile more misery on Manchester United
-
Chiefs' Tshabalala set to sign for Turkish club Erzurumspor
-
Kaizer Chiefs confirm arrival of Madagascan Andrianarimanana
-
New Chiefs signings Manyama, Booysen unavailable for MTN8 semi clash
-
Woods makes mediocre return to FedEx Cup playoffs
-
Leaving Real Madrid was ‘easy decision’ - Cristiano Ronaldo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.