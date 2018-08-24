Popular Topics
Kensington residents disperse after anti-gang violence protest

The picket blocked off several streets along Voortrekker Road on Friday morning.

Kensington and Factreton demonstrators block Voortrekker Road on Friday morning during a protest against gang violence in the area. Picture: @BK_TheRealist/Twitter
Kensington and Factreton demonstrators block Voortrekker Road on Friday morning during a protest against gang violence in the area. Picture: @BK_TheRealist/Twitter
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Protesting Kensington and Factreton residents have dispersed after a demonstration against deadly gang violence in the area.

The picket blocked off several streets along Voortrekker Road on Friday morning.

Earlier this week, two men were shot dead in separate shootings within the space of an hour.

A 14-year-old girl sustained a bullet wound to the head after being caught in the crossfire on the same night.

She survived the shooting.

The Kensington Community Policing Forum's Zainulabideen van der Schyff has reiterated calls for more police deployment.

“We know what gang violence in the drug territories results in shooting and the implication of these sporadic shootings is that half a year on a daily basis we have innocent bystanders that are being harmed, some of them being fatally wounded in these incidents.”

