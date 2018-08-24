JICS launches probe in Pollsmoor violent clashes

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 7°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 9°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • -2°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
Go

JICS launches probe in Pollsmoor violent clashes

The Correctional Services Department says the action was taken after several stabbings over the weekend.

Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai, Cape Town. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) has launched a probe into a Pollsmoor Prison search operation that resulted in violence and chaos.

The Correctional Services Department says the action was taken after several stabbings over the weekend.

The department says inmates barricaded doors, broke cell windows and set mattresses alight, but prisoners have complained of assault.

The JICS says the Pollsmoor search operation involved 162 officials from Correctional Services, the Regional Emergency Support Team and police.

It says this is unusual.

The inspectorate says the operation, which lasted about seven hours was not recorded on video.

Spokesperson Emerantia Cupido said: “JICS is currently investigating a search incident, as allegations of mass assault have been made by inmates that appeared to have exceeded the bounds of minimum, necessary and reasonable force.”

Medium B was placed on lockdown after Public Order Police had to use stun grenades on Monday.

The JICS will be looking at the role of the South African Police Service in terms of permitted access by Correctional Services as well as authority granted for equipment used.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA