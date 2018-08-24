JICS launches probe in Pollsmoor violent clashes
The Correctional Services Department says the action was taken after several stabbings over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) has launched a probe into a Pollsmoor Prison search operation that resulted in violence and chaos.
The department says inmates barricaded doors, broke cell windows and set mattresses alight, but prisoners have complained of assault.
The JICS says the Pollsmoor search operation involved 162 officials from Correctional Services, the Regional Emergency Support Team and police.
It says this is unusual.
The inspectorate says the operation, which lasted about seven hours was not recorded on video.
Spokesperson Emerantia Cupido said: “JICS is currently investigating a search incident, as allegations of mass assault have been made by inmates that appeared to have exceeded the bounds of minimum, necessary and reasonable force.”
Medium B was placed on lockdown after Public Order Police had to use stun grenades on Monday.
The JICS will be looking at the role of the South African Police Service in terms of permitted access by Correctional Services as well as authority granted for equipment used.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
