Jaguar Land Rover approves launch of electric E-type
Jaguar Classic, a unit of the UK-based automaker which restores vintage Jaguar cars, will convert the vehicles to electric power at its Classic Works facility in Coventry.
LONDON – Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has given the go-ahead to production of an electric version of its E-type sports car with first deliveries planned for the summer of 2020, the company said on Thursday.
The company gave no details on prices for the cars. The option of converting to an electric vehicle (EV), which is also fully reversible, will be offered to existing E-type owners.
JLR, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd, is already building an electric vehicle called the I-PACE in Austria.
The latest version of the new E-type Zero will debut at California’s Monterey Car Week on Friday.
