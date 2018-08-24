Ipid investigating deadly TUT Soshanguve campus shooting

Violence broke out at the Soshanguve north campus in Pretoria last night after students claimed that the voting process for a new SRC was rigged.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is now investigating a deadly shooting at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) in which one person was killed.

Investigators are still verifying whether the victim was a student before releasing an identity.

In a report submitted to Ipid, officers claim that they aimed their R5 rifles at the ground and that no one had been injured by the time they left the scene.

Spokesperson Moses Dlamini says that police also claim they had to move in and disperse students after some held a presiding officer hostage.

“They managed to rescue the presiding officer and on their way out, the students barricaded the entrance. There were about 2,000 students. Reports also allege that the police fired their R5 rifle at the crowd and that when they left no one was injured [sic].”