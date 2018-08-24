Inquiry hears Moyane seemed disinterested in senior managers' concerns

Evidence leader Carol Steinberg read from a memo drafted by the former Sars human resources chief officer and sent to suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane.

PRETORIA - Email correspondence has revealed how suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane was seemingly disinterested in the concerns raised by senior managers about the radical restructuring he had initiated.

The details emerged at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry, which is sitting in Pretoria on Friday. Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance at Sars under Moyane’s leadership.

Evidence leader Carol Steinberg read from a memo drafted by the former Sars human resources chief officer and sent to Moyane.

“I expected that the diagnostic would be discussed by at least exco and possibly the group executive function, it was not done so at all. Apart from the exclusion of senior leadership in this process, HR has been excluded.”

Steinberg then read Moyane’s response.

“Dear colleagues, I acknowledge receipt. However, I’m extremely amazed by email and its attachment. No comment.”

The chief officer resigned soon after sending the memo.

The hearings resume next week.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)