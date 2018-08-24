Google removes several blogs, YouTube accounts linked to Iran
Google has also removed 39 YouTube channels and six blogs on Blogger and 13 Google+ accounts.
SAN FRANCISCO – Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Thursday it had identified and terminated 39 YouTube channels linked to state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.
"Our investigations on these topics are ongoing and we will continue to share our findings with law enforcement and other relevant government entities in the US and elsewhere," Google said in a blog post here
On Tuesday, Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Inc collectively removed hundreds of accounts tied to an alleged Iranian propaganda operation.
Google, which had engaged cyber-security firm FireEye Inc to provide the company with intelligence, said it has detected and blocked attempts by “state-sponsored actors” in recent months.
FireEye said here it has suspected "influence operation" that appears to originate from Iran, aimed at audiences in the United States, the UK, Latin America, and the Middle East.
Shares of FireEye rose as much as 10% to $16.38 after Google identified the company as a consultant.
