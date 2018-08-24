Forum against human trafficking, gender-based violence launched in CT
WC Social Development Department launched the Milnerton VEP Forum, which is a coordinating tool that pulls the resources of different roleplayers to tackle the scourge.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department has launched a forum aimed at tackling human trafficking and gender-based violence.
This is part of ongoing Women's Month commemorations.
The department launched the Milnerton VEP Forum on Friday, adding that it's an important coordinating tool which pools the resources of different spheres of government, NGOs, community-based initiatives and experts together to tackle the scourge.
The department's Sihle Ngobese said: “Our rollout of VEP Forum is an important tool in coordinating a multisector response to victim services across the province.”
Popular in Local
-
'We’re prepared to die for land expropriation without compensation'
-
Adam Catzavelos apologises for racist video
-
State capture inquiry: 5 explosive quotes from Mcebisi Jonas' testimony
-
Snow, heavy rain predicted for Western Cape over the weekend
-
[LISTEN] 'The person who leaked the Adam Catzavelos video did a good thing'
-
UCT lecturer behind disturbing Facebook posts 'receiving medical attention'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.