Energy Minister Radebe to meet Nedlac to discuss SA’s electricity supply
CAPE TOWN - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe is set to meet with National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Friday to discuss the government’s plan for ensuring the country has a sufficient and affordable electricity supply for the coming years.
Cabinet on Wednesday approved the draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for release for public comment.
It’s due to be published in the government gazette, and the government says it will be up on the Department of Energy’s website by no later than Monday.
It’s expected that there will be intense interest in the energy mix proposed, especially the role that nuclear power will play against coal and renewables such as wind and solar power.
Publishing the Integrated Resource Plan for public comment is another step towards reassuring ordinary South Africans and investors of a secure supply of electricity, Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane noted during a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday.
“The finalisation of the IRP will provide the necessary certainty to industry players, as well as consumers, in so far as security of electricity supply in the medium to long-term, is concerned.”
SOLA Future Energy CEO Dominic Wills is among those hoping to see the government come up with clear policy when it comes to clean energy.
“The sector also wants to see an end to the continued ambiguity around the government’s nuclear build programme. Given the growth of the renewable energy market in the last five years, I’m excited to see how these developments fit into the state’s overall plan.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
