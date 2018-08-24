Detained Uganda lawmaker Kyagulanyi to face new treason charges
Robert Kyagulanyi appeared before a military court on Thursday to face charges of unlawful weapons possession.
KAMPALA - A Ugandan lawmaker whose arrest sparked protest has been transferred from military detention to civilian custody and charged with treason, the state broadcaster reported on Thursday.
The court ordered those charges dropped, but he was then taken into civilian custody on new treason charges, UBC TV reported.
Kyagulanyi, a musician-turned-lawmaker who goes by the stage name Bobi Wine, and four other lawmakers were arrested on 13 August on suspicion of involvement in the stoning of a presidential convoy during a parliamentary by-election campaign.
