DA opens fraud, corruption cases against 2 Prasa boards

CAPE TOWN – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has opened cases of maladministration, fraud and corruption against two boards of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

The complaints are based on a draft Auditor General’s report, leaked to the DA.

It points to financial mismanagement, tender irregularities and illegal payments to executives.

It also indicates that the agency is in a dire financial position, having incurred losses of R1.3 billion in the 2016/17 financial year.

It’s almost time for Prasa to table last year’s financial results in Parliament, but it is more than 300 days overdue in tabling its 2016 statements.

DA MP Manny de Freitas says both the interim and present boards of the agency, must be held accountable for the lapses.

“We have [opened cases] at the police station in Cape Town and it’s against the interim board and existing board because they are complicit in the problems that have been listed out in the Auditor General’s report which was leaked earlier this week to me and we are taking it further.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)